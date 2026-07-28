Remembering Lindsey Graham: A Legacy of Hawkish Diplomacy

In a solemn ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, lawmakers gathered to honor the late Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his strong advocacy of a proactive U.S. foreign policy. Graham, a key figure among Republican hawks, left a lasting impact through his support for Israel and Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump, once a skeptic turned close ally of Graham, spoke at the Washington National Cathedral funeral, reflecting on their unlikely friendship. Graham's sudden passing from a heart ailment has left a significant void in the Senate, where he championed bipartisan measures against Russia.

Graham's sister, Darline Graham, has been appointed to complete his term and plans to run for a full six-year term with Trump's endorsement. Her main competitor, Democrat Annie Andrews, faces an uphill battle in the predominantly Republican state of South Carolina.