Remembering Lindsey Graham: A Legacy of Hawkish Diplomacy
Hundreds of U.S. lawmakers paid tribute to Lindsey Graham, the late Republican senator renowned for his assertive foreign policy stance. Graham, a key Trump ally and fierce advocate for Israel and Ukraine, died suddenly from a heart ailment. His sister, Darline Graham, intends to fill his Senate seat.
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In a solemn ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, lawmakers gathered to honor the late Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his strong advocacy of a proactive U.S. foreign policy. Graham, a key figure among Republican hawks, left a lasting impact through his support for Israel and Ukraine.
Former President Donald Trump, once a skeptic turned close ally of Graham, spoke at the Washington National Cathedral funeral, reflecting on their unlikely friendship. Graham's sudden passing from a heart ailment has left a significant void in the Senate, where he championed bipartisan measures against Russia.
Graham's sister, Darline Graham, has been appointed to complete his term and plans to run for a full six-year term with Trump's endorsement. Her main competitor, Democrat Annie Andrews, faces an uphill battle in the predominantly Republican state of South Carolina.