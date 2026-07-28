Global Chipmaker Selloff Highlights AI Funding Concerns

World stocks plummeted to a one-month low as investors retreated from chipmakers over fears of Chinese competition and doubts about AI funding. Tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a significant 1.37% drop, with major companies like Micron and Nvidia experiencing notable declines.

The selloff was most intense among Asian chipmakers, with South Korea's KOSPI index diving over 10%—a three-month low. This decline, triggered by concerns over stretched valuations and China's progress in chip development, echoes the turmoil of the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The market's hesitation reflects mounting skepticism about the sustainability of rapid growth in AI-linked stocks.

Investors also eyed potential U.S. interest rate hikes, which, alongside the tech retreat, shaped global financial sentiment. Earnings reports from tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon later this week will be pivotal in determining market stability. Meanwhile, changes in oil prices and geopolitical factors, including U.S. talks with Iran, compounded economic uncertainty.