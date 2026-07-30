China Vows Retaliation Against U.S. Robot Import Ban
China has warned of decisive retaliation if the U.S. continues with a proposed ban on importing Chinese robots. The Commerce Ministry urges the U.S. to retract these measures, criticizing them as discriminatory and damaging to Chinese businesses.
- Country:
- China
China has declared its intent to 'resolutely retaliate' if the United States proceeds with a unilateral import ban on Chinese robots, as stated by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.
The Ministry has urged the United States to reverse these measures immediately, labeling them as unfair and damaging toward Chinese businesses and products.
This development marks an escalation in trade tensions, and underscores China's commitment to defending its commercial interests on the global stage.