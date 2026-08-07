Calls Escalate to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns

UN human rights experts urge Thailand against extraditing Chinese journalist Bai Zhaodong, warning of potential persecution. Bai, seeking asylum, has been detained since 2026 despite completing a sentence for immigration violations. Concerns rise over Thailand's deportation processes lacking necessary legal protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:30 IST
Calls Escalate to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns
Representative Image (Photo/X@UN). Image Credit: ANI

United Nations human rights experts have issued a strong call to Thailand regarding the detention of Bai Zhaodong, a Chinese journalist and human rights defender. Bai's potential extradition to China raises alarms over possible persecution and torture, prompting pleas against such a move from the global community.

Having fled alleged persecution in China and attained asylum-seeker status, Bai has been held in Thai immigration detention since January 2026, following immigration-related charges. Despite being cleared for resettlement to a third country, efforts were reportedly thwarted, while China continues to seek his extradition.

Experts argue that immigration status should not justify extended detainment, especially if it risks exposing individuals to harm upon return. Stressing the principle of non-refoulement, they highlight gaps in Thailand’s newly approved deportation regulations, urging reforms to prevent potential abuses.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026