Calls Escalate to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Human Rights Concerns

United Nations human rights experts have issued a strong call to Thailand regarding the detention of Bai Zhaodong, a Chinese journalist and human rights defender. Bai's potential extradition to China raises alarms over possible persecution and torture, prompting pleas against such a move from the global community.

Having fled alleged persecution in China and attained asylum-seeker status, Bai has been held in Thai immigration detention since January 2026, following immigration-related charges. Despite being cleared for resettlement to a third country, efforts were reportedly thwarted, while China continues to seek his extradition.

Experts argue that immigration status should not justify extended detainment, especially if it risks exposing individuals to harm upon return. Stressing the principle of non-refoulement, they highlight gaps in Thailand’s newly approved deportation regulations, urging reforms to prevent potential abuses.