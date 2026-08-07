UN Pushes Thailand to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Persecution Fears

UN human rights experts have urged Thailand not to extradite Chinese journalist Bai Zhaodong, fearing persecution if returned to China. Despite seeking asylum after fleeing China, Bai remains in Thai detention. Experts criticize Thailand's new deportation rules, stressing the need for robust human rights safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST
UN Pushes Thailand to Halt Journalist's Extradition Amid Persecution Fears
Representative Image (Photo/X@UN). Image Credit: ANI

United Nations human rights experts have expressed grave concerns about the detention of Chinese journalist Bai Zhaodong in Thailand, cautioning that extraditing him to China could lead to potential persecution or torture. They urged Thailand to adhere to the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending individuals to places where they may face severe harm.

Bai, who fled China in 2023 due to alleged persecution linked to his human rights work, has been recognized as an asylum seeker. Despite serving a brief prison sentence for immigration violations, he remains in Thai custody since January 2026. UN experts noted attempts to resettle him to a third country have been thwarted twice, and China has formally requested his extradition.

The experts criticized Thailand's newly approved deportation regulations for lacking sufficient human rights safeguards. They emphasized that deportation frameworks must ensure access to asylum processes, individual risk assessments, judicial review with suspensive effects, and strict adherence to non-refoulement principles to prevent forced returns of refugees to potentially dangerous situations.

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