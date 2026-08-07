India Prioritizes Maritime Security After Vessel Attack in Red Sea

The Indian Government has placed significant emphasis on the safety of its vessels and seafarers after an Indian-flagged commercial ship was attacked in the Red Sea, near Yemen. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted this concern during a briefing in New Delhi, noting its ongoing efforts with Gulf region authorities.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Indian missions are maintaining continuous communication with maritime organizations to support affected individuals, and 24/7 helplines have been established. The government reaffirms its advocacy for the secure passage of international waterways and the protection of commercial vessels.

Following the incident, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, expressed India's firm condemnation of the attack and confirmed the rescue of all crew members. Coordination among various agencies is underway to bolster security amid escalating threats in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.