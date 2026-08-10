Houthi Attack on Al-Mukha Escalates Tensions with Yemen

In a late Sunday assault, Houthi rebel groups launched a combined missile and drone attack on Yemen's Al-Mukha city, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including three civilians, and injuring 30 others, according to the Yemeni government's military.

Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, the official military spokesperson, detailed that both civilian and military targets were hit, including residential and power-generation sites. Among the casualties were four military personnel, amidst broader condemnation of the attack as a breach of international humanitarian law.

The Yemeni military reported destroying 11 drones involved in the attack and vowed to continue operations against the Houthi threat while highlighting the danger to civilian lives and infrastructure. Houthis claimed the assault aimed at Saudi military sites in the area.