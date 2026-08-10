Nepali PM's Direct Diplomacy: First Meeting with Indian Envoy

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met with Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, marking a shift toward direct diplomacy. Discussions focused on mutual interests and development partnerships. Shah underscored the importance of deepening historical ties with India, highlighting a renewed diplomatic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:33 IST
Nepali PM's Direct Diplomacy: First Meeting with Indian Envoy
Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava meets Prime Minister Balendra Shah (Photo/Nepal PMO). Image Credit: ANI

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, marking the first one-on-one discussion since Shah's ascension to office in March. This courtesy call is part of a series of individual talks the Prime Minister is scheduling with foreign envoys, signaling a notable shift toward personalized diplomacy.

The meeting took place at Singha Durbar, involving discussions with the Council of Ministers. Both parties delved into aspects of the Indo-Nepal relationship, emphasizing bilateral friendship and mutual cooperation. Ambassador Srivastava conveyed his best wishes to Shah and reiterated India's dedication to fortifying the ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shah, acknowledging the historical connection between India and Nepal, stressed the necessity for collaboration in areas of shared interest. Notably, this meeting represents Shah's first face-to-face engagement with an individual foreign diplomat, deviating from his earlier preference for group interactions. Shah's diplomatic itinerary includes scheduled talks with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming and US Charge d'Affaires Scott Urbom.

Nepal's partnership with India dates back to 1951 with initiatives like the Gauchar Airport construction and the establishment of the Indian Aid Mission in 1954, focusing on sectors spanning health, education, and more. Over the decades, Indo-Nepal development cooperation has significantly expanded, catering to Nepal's diverse needs and priorities across the country.

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