Powerful Earthquake Jolts Choco Province

A powerful earthquake has hit the Pacific Colombian province of Choco, causing injuries and substantial damage, as confirmed by the provincial governor on X. The tremor was also felt in the nation's capital, Bogota, and as far as Venezuela.

Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi reported concerns about potential aftershocks, noting significant damage in the capital city, Quibdo. Authorities are actively assessing the situation and plan to release an official report soon.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) described the quake as having a magnitude of 6.6, with a depth of 79 kilometers. They are in close contact with local authorities to determine the full extent of the damage.