Powerful Earthquake Jolts Choco Province

A morning earthquake struck the Choco province in Colombia, causing injuries and major damage. Felt as far as Bogota and Venezuela, officials are concerned about aftershocks. A 6.6 magnitude quake with a 79 km depth rattled the region, while damage assessments are underway by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:42 IST
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Choco Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A powerful earthquake has hit the Pacific Colombian province of Choco, causing injuries and substantial damage, as confirmed by the provincial governor on X. The tremor was also felt in the nation's capital, Bogota, and as far as Venezuela.

Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi reported concerns about potential aftershocks, noting significant damage in the capital city, Quibdo. Authorities are actively assessing the situation and plan to release an official report soon.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) described the quake as having a magnitude of 6.6, with a depth of 79 kilometers. They are in close contact with local authorities to determine the full extent of the damage.

TRENDING

1
Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division

Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division

Libya
2
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
3
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
4
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026