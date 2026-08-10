India Expands E-Visa Access with 11 New International Ports
The Ministry of Home Affairs has added 11 international ports to enable entry for e-visa holders in India, increasing the total to 88. This expansion enhances the e-visa appeal, with most applications processed within 72 hours, supporting travelers from 172 countries across 17 visa categories.
The Government of India has taken a significant step towards enhancing its electronic visa system, enabling easier access for e-visa holders. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the addition of 11 international ports, bringing the total number of entry points for e-visa holders to 88 nationwide.
The newly designated international ports include nine key land ports, such as Agartala and Moreh, alongside two airports in Bhopal and Tirupati. This development aims to streamline entry processes, with India already processing approximately 95% of e-visa applications within 72 hours.
Currently, India issues e-visas to nationals from 172 countries, with 17 categories available, including tourist, business, and medical visas. The move reflects India's ongoing efforts to liberalize and simplify its visa regime while bolstering technological infrastructure to ensure security.
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