As AI Evolves, India's Copyright Law Awaits Overhaul, Experts Assert

India's copyright laws are ill-equipped to handle rapidly advancing AI technologies. Experts, including FICCI's Monica Malhotra Kandhari, stress the urgency of a new legal framework to protect originality and manage the ethical use of AI in content and translation. Stakeholders call for a collaborative approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:45 IST
As AI Evolves, India's Copyright Law Awaits Overhaul, Experts Assert
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Chair of the FICCI Publishing Committee and Managing Director of MBD Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's existing copyright laws are struggling to keep pace with the surge in AI technological advancements, say industry experts. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Chair of the FICCI Publishing Committee, highlighted the pressing need for a revamped legal framework as AI innovations outstrip the capabilities of current regulations.

Speaking at PubliCon 2026 in the nation's capital, Kandhari underscored the necessity for reassessing the laws governing copyright and content generation. The swift progress of AI demands a legal overhaul to ensure protection without stifling creativity and innovation in the sector, she argued.

Amidst rising concerns over AI’s role in content creation and translation, Kandhari emphasized the importance of maintaining originality and called for a collaborative AI framework. In her view, cooperation between the government, publishers, policymakers, and tech companies is crucial to managing AI developments responsibly while safeguarding intellectual property rights.

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