Iran is set to shift its military strategy from a defensive to an offensive stance, according to reports by the Iranian Fars News Agency. The country's armed forces are preparing to implement 'transformative approaches' to address potential threats, revealed IRGC Political Deputy Brigadier General Yadollah Javani.

Javani emphasized that while Iran's actions have historically been defensive, they may adopt an offensive nature in the future. In statements reported by Al Jazeera, Javani indicated that this strategic pivot represents a major change in Iran's military doctrine, suggesting adversaries prepare for 'strategic surprises.' He highlighted the directives given to Major-General Ahmad Vahidi, who underscores 'maximum deterrence.'

The announcement comes as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf declared military and political victories over perceived US and Israeli 'unjust wars,' as reported by Press TV. Ghalibaf boasted of Iran's resilience and cited the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States as a diplomatic achievement, showcasing Iran's strategic strength.