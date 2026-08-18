Trump Administration Resolute on Iran's Nuclear Standoff: Diplomatic Uncertainty Looms

US President Trump's envoy, Jared Kushner, reiterated the US stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. Talks have stalled after a 60-day deadline lapsed without a peace agreement. The US reimposed maritime blockades, with Tehran linking Hormuz transit to lifting sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:45 IST
Trump Administration Resolute on Iran's Nuclear Standoff: Diplomatic Uncertainty Looms
US President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In an unwavering stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, President Donald Trump's envoy, Jared Kushner, has emphasized America's firm policy that Tehran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. Speaking to Fox News in Tel Aviv, Kushner highlighted the essential terms demanded from Iran for any diplomatic advancement.

Kushner reiterated President Trump's commitment to negotiations, indicating the US's readiness to form a mutually beneficial agreement if Iran complies with basic conditions, notably abandoning nuclear aspirations and ceasing regional terrorism.

The lapsed 60-day timeline under the June memorandum marked a halt in diplomatic progress, leaving key issues unresolved. With maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz restricted, both nations have traded accusations of non-compliance, further straining US-Iran relations. Washington has reinstated blockades as Tehran demands a comprehensive lifting of sanctions before restoring transit through Hormuz.

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