In a significant development, four airstrikes have targeted the Abu al-Zuhour military airport in Idlib province, northern Syria, marking the first attack on this site since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. While details remain scarce, no official statement has been released regarding the strikes, and the aircraft involved remain unidentified. This attack was reported by Al Jazeera.

The Abu al-Zuhour airport was once a contentious point of conflict between Syrian revolutionary factions and forces loyal to the Assad regime, with control of the facility frequently changing hands. In a related development, former President Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to death in absentia for premeditated murder by a court in Damascus, alongside Atef Najib, a former political security head.

In a political turn, Colombia has joined the United States in recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a territory occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981. This move by Colombia, announced by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscores the strategic importance of the region to Israel's security amidst persistent Middle Eastern instability.