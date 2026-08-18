Navigating Waters: India-Bangladesh Dialogue on Teesta River

India and Bangladesh continue discussions over the Teesta River and other shared water resources. Officials emphasize existing bilateral mechanisms, as regional and international stakes heighten with China's involvement. Challenges persist due to differing regional water needs, as India examines Bangladesh's requests amid mutual development cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:41 IST
Navigating Waters: India-Bangladesh Dialogue on Teesta River
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ Youtube@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

In a crucial bilateral dialogue, India and Bangladesh are set to continue discussions on the Teesta River and other shared water issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed ongoing talks through the Joint Rivers Commission, while reiterating India's stance has been clearly conveyed to Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of water-sharing discussions given the 54 rivers shared between the nations. He emphasized that all collaborative efforts are handled through structured mechanisms, underscoring past challenges in reaching a comprehensive water-sharing agreement due to regional politics.

As Bangladesh looks to China for support in the Teesta River initiative, concerns over geopolitical impacts arise. Chinese officials assure their interest is purely cooperative, sans targeting third countries. Simultaneously, India assesses Bangladesh's requests for additional resources, reaffirming its commitment to positive relations founded on mutual benefit.

TRENDING

1
Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Global
2
SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

Global
3
Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026