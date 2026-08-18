Navigating Waters: India-Bangladesh Dialogue on Teesta River

In a crucial bilateral dialogue, India and Bangladesh are set to continue discussions on the Teesta River and other shared water issues. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed ongoing talks through the Joint Rivers Commission, while reiterating India's stance has been clearly conveyed to Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of water-sharing discussions given the 54 rivers shared between the nations. He emphasized that all collaborative efforts are handled through structured mechanisms, underscoring past challenges in reaching a comprehensive water-sharing agreement due to regional politics.

As Bangladesh looks to China for support in the Teesta River initiative, concerns over geopolitical impacts arise. Chinese officials assure their interest is purely cooperative, sans targeting third countries. Simultaneously, India assesses Bangladesh's requests for additional resources, reaffirming its commitment to positive relations founded on mutual benefit.