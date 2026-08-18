India Pushes BRICS Digital Infrastructure Cooperation in Pune

India has presented its approach to Digital Public Infrastructure to BRICS countries as member states explore closer cooperation on interoperable digital services, telecom networks and digital governance during meetings of the BRICS ICT Track in Pune.

The Focus Group on Digital Public Infrastructure and the Digital BRICS Task Force met on the second day of the in-person programme, alongside continuing sessions of the 7th Meeting of the BRICS Working Group for Cooperation in Information and Communication Technologies.

Discussions placed Digital Public Infrastructure, commonly known as DPI, at the centre of efforts to make digital services more affordable, inclusive, secure and accessible while allowing individual countries to retain control over their national systems, laws and data governance frameworks.

India proposes BRICS repository for DPI solutions

The DPI Focus Group, whose Terms of Reference were adopted in 2025, heard presentations from India and other BRICS members explaining how their national digital infrastructure systems are being developed and used.

India advanced discussions by presenting its DPI experience and introducing a concept note for a BRICS Digital Public Infrastructure Repository, which could provide a common space for member countries to share information and experience around digital solutions.

India also presented the idea of BRICS pilot projects using DPI solutions, creating a possible route for countries to move from exchanging policy experiences towards testing practical applications that could be adapted to different national requirements.

The wider discussion recognised DPI as infrastructure capable of supporting citizen-focused digital services at scale. Openness and interoperability remain important principles, while national ownership and digital sovereignty give governments room to build systems suited to their domestic circumstances.

Cybersecurity, resilience, privacy and public trust were also highlighted, reflecting the need for digital platforms to remain reliable and secure as more government and everyday services move online.

Telecom infrastructure and submarine cables discussed

The BRICS Working Group received updates from webinars conducted during the year covering several areas of digital and telecommunications cooperation.

One stream of work focused on capacity building for secure, inclusive and sustainable digital telecom infrastructure, an area that becomes more important as countries expand connectivity and depend increasingly on digital networks for economic activity and public services.

BRICS submarine cable network cooperation and development was also discussed. Submarine cables carry a major share of international digital traffic, making their capacity, resilience and security important considerations for countries seeking stronger connectivity and dependable international data links.

Another report examined cooperation across the BRICS digital ecosystem, giving member countries a broader setting to exchange approaches to digital development while identifying areas where technical knowledge and institutional experience can be shared.

These discussions connect physical telecommunications infrastructure with the digital platforms and applications running on top of it, creating a wider conversation about how BRICS members can strengthen different layers of their digital economies.

Digital BRICS Task Force reviews next steps

The Digital BRICS Task Force reviewed work completed during the year and presented an overview of the Digital BRICS Forum 2026, which will follow the Working Group meetings.

Participants also discussed draft Terms of Reference for two proposed bodies: a Digital Applications Expert Group and a Digital Governance Expert Group. Such groups could create more specialised channels for member countries to examine the practical use of digital technologies and the governance questions that accompany their expansion.

Digital governance is becoming increasingly important as governments consider issues ranging from interoperability and cybersecurity to privacy, regulatory oversight and national control of critical digital systems.

The Pune meetings give BRICS countries an opportunity to compare their different approaches while identifying areas where shared standards, knowledge exchanges or pilot projects could offer practical benefits without requiring identical national systems.

Pune meetings lead into BRICS digital forum

The 7th BRICS Working Group for Cooperation in ICTs is scheduled to conclude on August 19, setting the stage for the Digital BRICS Forum and Expo on August 20.

The 12th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting will follow on August 21, bringing the discussions to the ministerial level and providing another opportunity to shape cooperation on telecommunications and the wider digital economy.

India's proposals around a DPI repository and pilot projects add a practical dimension to this year's discussions, giving BRICS members possible mechanisms for sharing solutions and testing how digital infrastructure models can work across different national environments.

As digital services become more closely tied to public administration, finance, communications and economic activity, the Pune meetings are putting attention on how BRICS countries can expand digital cooperation while preserving security, trust and national ownership.