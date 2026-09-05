Miraculous Rescue in Nepal: Survivor Pulled from Icy Tunnel

In Nepal, a Chinese national was rescued alive 10 days after a catastrophic glacier collapse in the Himalayas caused severe flooding, claiming over 1,300 lives. Authorities are conducting extensive rescue operations in tunnel networks, where hundreds, including foreign nationals, remain trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 16:53 IST
Miraculous Rescue in Nepal: Survivor Pulled from Icy Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable turn of events, a Chinese national was rescued alive from within a Himalayan tunnel in Nepal, 10 days after catastrophic flooding devastated the region. The Nepali army successfully rescued Lu Haitao from a 225-meter tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project.

Lu was the third person to be rescued alive from these treacherous tunnels, where authorities estimate around 900 individuals are still trapped after a glacier collapsed on August 26. On the preceding day, rescuers also freed two individuals from another tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station.

At least 1,344 lives have been lost in Nepal due to this natural disaster, and approximately 4,887 remain missing, including foreign pilgrims and trekkers. The situation remains dire as rescue operations continue amidst numerous challenges, with hopes of retrieving more survivors.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026