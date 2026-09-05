Miraculous Rescue in Nepal: Survivor Pulled from Icy Tunnel

In a remarkable turn of events, a Chinese national was rescued alive from within a Himalayan tunnel in Nepal, 10 days after catastrophic flooding devastated the region. The Nepali army successfully rescued Lu Haitao from a 225-meter tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project.

Lu was the third person to be rescued alive from these treacherous tunnels, where authorities estimate around 900 individuals are still trapped after a glacier collapsed on August 26. On the preceding day, rescuers also freed two individuals from another tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station.

At least 1,344 lives have been lost in Nepal due to this natural disaster, and approximately 4,887 remain missing, including foreign pilgrims and trekkers. The situation remains dire as rescue operations continue amidst numerous challenges, with hopes of retrieving more survivors.