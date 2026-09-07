US Envoys Push for Ukraine-Russia Peace Amid Strategic Meetings

The United States has reiterated its commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner spearheading talks in Kyiv. Their visit marks the first time American envoys have traveled to the Ukrainian capital since hostilities began, signaling a renewed diplomatic push.

The discussions followed intensive sessions with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in Moscow, underlining the US's desire to revive trilateral discussions. "Reinstating the trilateral format seems productive," Kushner stated in a post-meeting news conference, as reported by CNN. He expressed preference for such talks, as they enable direct and friendly communication in Russian, without intermediary translations.

Witkoff highlighted the importance of dialogue between both nations as crucial for peace, noting the substantial yet amicable conversations held with Putin. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy confirmed the continuation of US-Ukraine discussions and emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy sectors with international support, particularly from the US and Europe.