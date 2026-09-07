NASA Invites ISRO to Join Moon Base Mission: A Leap for US-India Space Collaboration

US Ambassador Sergio Gor announces NASA's invitation to India for the Moon base program, emphasizing the role of the Artemis Accords and ongoing US-India collaboration in space exploration. Highlights include the NISAR mission's success in disaster management and encouraging Indian startups in the American space market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:56 IST
NASA Invites ISRO to Join Moon Base Mission: A Leap for US-India Space Collaboration
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has unveiled NASA's formal invitation to India's ISRO to participate in the Moon base program as part of the United States' renewed lunar exploration efforts. He emphasized India's status as a signatory of the Artemis Accords and Washington's desire to have India 'by our side' on the Moon.

Gor's statement comes amid plans under the Artemis missions where NASA intends to send astronauts on challenging missions aimed at expanding lunar exploration for scientific and economic benefits while laying the groundwork for crewed Mars missions. Highlighting successful US-India space collaboration, he cited the NISAR mission's use of joint technology for real-time disaster response.

The ambassador also remarked on India's advancing role in human spaceflight, referencing Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station via US-India cooperation. He noted the burgeoning opportunities for Indian space startups within the US market, encouraging entrepreneurs and emphasizing ongoing bilateral efforts to establish global space governance standards.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026