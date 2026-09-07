NASA Invites ISRO to Join Moon Base Mission: A Leap for US-India Space Collaboration

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has unveiled NASA's formal invitation to India's ISRO to participate in the Moon base program as part of the United States' renewed lunar exploration efforts. He emphasized India's status as a signatory of the Artemis Accords and Washington's desire to have India 'by our side' on the Moon.

Gor's statement comes amid plans under the Artemis missions where NASA intends to send astronauts on challenging missions aimed at expanding lunar exploration for scientific and economic benefits while laying the groundwork for crewed Mars missions. Highlighting successful US-India space collaboration, he cited the NISAR mission's use of joint technology for real-time disaster response.

The ambassador also remarked on India's advancing role in human spaceflight, referencing Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station via US-India cooperation. He noted the burgeoning opportunities for Indian space startups within the US market, encouraging entrepreneurs and emphasizing ongoing bilateral efforts to establish global space governance standards.