India's Space Surge: Industry Collaboration Fuels New Era of Expansion

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has issued a call to action for India's private sector, startups, and academic institutions to play a larger role in scaling the nation's burgeoning space industry. Speaking at the 9th edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, Narayanan highlighted the need for increased collaboration as demand for satellite launches continues to soar beyond ISRO's current capacity.

According to Narayanan, with only 56 active space assets, India's objective to construct and deploy between 200-300 satellites over the next seven years cannot rely solely on ISRO. To accommodate this, the government has enacted reforms encouraging private participation through entities like IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which facilitates commercial activities in the space sector.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, echoed the sentiment of rapid expansion, citing the transformative growth from a single space startup in 2014 to over 450 today. Highlighting collaborative successes such as Skyroot Aerospace's achievement of developing India's first privately built rocket, Goenka reinforced the vision of a holistic space economy integrating ISRO, private enterprises, academia, and international investors.