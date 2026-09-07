India's Space Surge: Industry Collaboration Fuels New Era of Expansion

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced collaboration with Indian industry, startups, and academia to expand India's space sector. With the ambitious target of 200-300 satellite launches within the next 6-7 years, the initiative requires robust private sector engagement and international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:47 IST
India's Space Surge: Industry Collaboration Fuels New Era of Expansion
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has issued a call to action for India's private sector, startups, and academic institutions to play a larger role in scaling the nation's burgeoning space industry. Speaking at the 9th edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, Narayanan highlighted the need for increased collaboration as demand for satellite launches continues to soar beyond ISRO's current capacity.

According to Narayanan, with only 56 active space assets, India's objective to construct and deploy between 200-300 satellites over the next seven years cannot rely solely on ISRO. To accommodate this, the government has enacted reforms encouraging private participation through entities like IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which facilitates commercial activities in the space sector.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, echoed the sentiment of rapid expansion, citing the transformative growth from a single space startup in 2014 to over 450 today. Highlighting collaborative successes such as Skyroot Aerospace's achievement of developing India's first privately built rocket, Goenka reinforced the vision of a holistic space economy integrating ISRO, private enterprises, academia, and international investors.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026