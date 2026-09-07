India-Australia Diplomatic Initiatives Usher New Era of Cooperation

Diplomatic dialogues between India and Australia intensified on Monday, with structured discussions aimed at bolstering their bilateral ties while seeking avenues for increased cooperation. These discussions were highlighted by a meeting between Indian High Commissioner Nagesh Singh and Andrew Hastie, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Australia's House of Representatives.

The Indian High Commission in Australia expressed that the meeting was a significant step in strengthening the India-Australia partnership and exploring further opportunities for collaboration. Earlier, Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss strong bilateral ties, with Morrison reflecting on his close friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further high-level engagements included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, where he met with various Australian leaders, including PM Anthony Albanese. They assessed advancements across commerce, energy, technology, defence, and more. The summits resulted in several MoUs, with the launch of the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap being a notable outcome.