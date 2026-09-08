Outcry Over Disappearance of Baloch Student in Lahore

An enforced disappearance involving a Baloch student in Lahore has sparked alarm among academic circles, prompting the Baloch Students Council (BSC) Punjab to urge Pakistani authorities for transparency.

Ammar Baloch, a student at the University of Lahore, was allegedly detained by authorities from Iqbal Town's Moon Market on September 3 and taken to an unknown location, according to The Balochistan Post.

His absence has left his family and peers in distress, amid calls for due legal process. Highlighting what it terms a pattern of disappearances, the BSC emphasizes that these actions spread fear and violate fundamental human rights, demanding accountability under Pakistani law.