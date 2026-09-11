Iran and India Strengthen Ties Ahead of BRICS Summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the BRICS Summit in India to fortify bilateral relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid promising discussions at previous meetings, both nations focus on expanding trade, economic cooperation, and strategic connectivity projects like the Chabahar Port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:11 IST
Iran and India Strengthen Ties Ahead of BRICS Summit
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for New Delhi (Photo/ @Iran_in_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has left Tehran to join the BRICS Summit in India, where he plans to engage in significant discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting follows their encounter on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During talks, India reiterated its commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region. Prime Minister Modi emphasized India’s willingness to deepen collaboration with Iran in multilateral forums, including BRICS and the SCO, aiming to expand and diversify their trade relations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei highlighted Iran's priority in enhancing economic cooperation with India, focusing on connectivity and logistics infrastructure such as the Chabahar Port. Baghaei expressed optimism that multilateral diplomacy at the upcoming summit would elevate bilateral progress.

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