As anticipation builds for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has underscored the importance of BRICS as a pivotal international alliance. He argues that the coalition should be fortified as a counterbalance to unilateral strategies pursued by the United States.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar described the event as a crucial international gathering attended by prominent world leaders, emphasizing the necessity of dialogue and regional cooperation in confronting global challenges. He stressed that India's priorities must be preserved amid global engagements and expressed optimism for beneficial outcomes from the summit.

Kumar also critiqued global economic assessments by bodies such as the IMF and World Bank, calling for scrutiny on whether reported data reflects real-life conditions. His comments coincided with critiques of the disruptions faced by Delhi residents due to summit preparations, shedding light on the impact of global summits on local life.