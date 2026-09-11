Diya Kumari Lauds PM Modi as India Prepares to Host BRICS Summit
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India's global image, as New Delhi gears up to host the 18th BRICS Summit. She highlights India's growing influence, economic potential, and major power status, crediting Modi's leadership for the nation's strengthened international relations.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed national pride as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the country's foreign policy and enhancing India's global standing and international relations.
Kumari emphasized that hosting the BRICS Summit underscores India's transformation into a major global power. She noted that under PM Modi's leadership, India has garnered greater respect on the world stage, reflecting a positive shift in the nation's foreign relations.
Highlighting India's economic and developmental prowess, Kumari asserted that the nation possesses opportunities comparable to other major countries. She expressed delight over the summit's Delhi venue, attributing India's enhanced global stature to Modi, while Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar advocated for strengthening BRICS cooperation amid global challenges.
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