BRICS Summit: A Platform for Global Stability and Economic Growth

In a crucial development for international diplomacy, former Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik has commended the BRICS platform as an indispensable forum for defusing global tensions and fostering economic opportunities. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Patnaik emphasized the multilateral grouping's significant role in ensuring trade resilience among member nations during volatile geopolitical times.

Describing BRICS as an adept mechanism to address diplomatic frictions and bilateral disputes, Patnaik stated, “The forum effectively resolves tensions among member states and extends its influence to non-BRICS regions, facilitating enhanced trade and commerce, especially amid the current unstable global geopolitics.”

India is abuzz with preparations to host the BRICS summit in New Delhi from September 12-13. Notably, this is the 18th BRICS Summit under India's 2026 Chairship, focused on 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.' With participation from leaders of 11 major economies, the event is set to underscore strategic cooperation and stability in the shifting global order, advocating for the interests of the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already commenced bilateral talks, engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking a significant diplomatic engagement. Modi presented Putin with a Russian translation of the classic Tamil literature, Thirukkural, as part of their discussions. Meanwhile, issues like industrial and economic cooperation are expected to dominate the agenda.

Besides Russia, the summit witnessed the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who hailed BRICS as instrumental in resisting unilateralism and fostering broader economic cooperation. Leaders from South Africa, Nigeria, and Uganda have also reached New Delhi, reflecting the event’s wide-reaching diplomatic significance. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's presence further underscores the global attention on the summit.