Baloch Activist Decries Violence Against Civilians in Wadh

Baloch human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has condemned the reported killing of four civilians and injuries to others, including a child, by Frontier Corps in Wadh. She argues that such military operations in Balochistan result in arbitrary detentions and violence, questioning their justification under the guise of security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:23 IST
Baloch Activist Decries Violence Against Civilians in Wadh
Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch (Photo/X/@SammiBaluch). Image Credit: ANI

Baloch human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has raised serious concerns following reports that Frontier Corps personnel opened fire in Killi Yar Muhammad Sonaro, Wadh, resulting in the deaths of four civilians and injuries to several others, including a seven-year-old child named Shahzaib.

Expressing her outrage on X, Baloch remarked that the situation exemplifies the 'human cost' of ongoing military operations against Baloch communities, which are conducted in the name of security. She highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence that has persisted across the region, involving civilian casualties, forced disappearances, and harassment.

In her call for accountability, Baloch questioned the legitimacy of such operations, asking how many more lives must be lost before these actions cease to be labeled as security measures. She stressed that Baloch children should not grow up fearing weapons and such violence should not be normalized under the pretext of security.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026