Baloch Activist Decries Violence Against Civilians in Wadh

Baloch human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has raised serious concerns following reports that Frontier Corps personnel opened fire in Killi Yar Muhammad Sonaro, Wadh, resulting in the deaths of four civilians and injuries to several others, including a seven-year-old child named Shahzaib.

Expressing her outrage on X, Baloch remarked that the situation exemplifies the 'human cost' of ongoing military operations against Baloch communities, which are conducted in the name of security. She highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence that has persisted across the region, involving civilian casualties, forced disappearances, and harassment.

In her call for accountability, Baloch questioned the legitimacy of such operations, asking how many more lives must be lost before these actions cease to be labeled as security measures. She stressed that Baloch children should not grow up fearing weapons and such violence should not be normalized under the pretext of security.