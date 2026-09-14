Historic Vote in BARMM: A Milestone for Peace and Autonomy

Voting opened on Monday in the Philippines' Muslim-dominated southern region under intensified security following deadly violence on the eve of the election. Three people lost their lives and 15 were injured in disturbances, casting a shadow over a historic vote aiming to affirm peace and development in a region once besieged by separatist warfare.

Cotabato City, a part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), was placed under the Commission on Elections control after a violent outbreak on Sunday at a polling station escalated into gunfire. Despite these incidents, the election has been largely peaceful according to election officials, notwithstanding logistical issues such as reprinting intercepted pre-shaded ballots.

This election period, seen as a pivotal test for the effectiveness of the region's autonomy arrangement under the 2014 peace agreement, involved nearly 2.4 million registered voters. The vote is a significant marker for BARMM's potential journey towards lasting peace and self-governance, a sentiment echoed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urging participation in this defining moment.