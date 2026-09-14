Historic Vote in BARMM: A Milestone for Peace and Autonomy
Voting commenced in the Philippines' Muslim-majority south amidst tight security following election-eve violence. The election is crucial for peace efforts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), testing the viability of regional autonomy established by the 2014 peace deal with former separatists.
Voting opened on Monday in the Philippines' Muslim-dominated southern region under intensified security following deadly violence on the eve of the election. Three people lost their lives and 15 were injured in disturbances, casting a shadow over a historic vote aiming to affirm peace and development in a region once besieged by separatist warfare.
Cotabato City, a part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), was placed under the Commission on Elections control after a violent outbreak on Sunday at a polling station escalated into gunfire. Despite these incidents, the election has been largely peaceful according to election officials, notwithstanding logistical issues such as reprinting intercepted pre-shaded ballots.
This election period, seen as a pivotal test for the effectiveness of the region's autonomy arrangement under the 2014 peace agreement, involved nearly 2.4 million registered voters. The vote is a significant marker for BARMM's potential journey towards lasting peace and self-governance, a sentiment echoed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urging participation in this defining moment.
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