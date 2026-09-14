Balochistan Liberation Front Escalates Operations Against Pakistani Forces

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has launched multiple attacks on Pakistani military targets across Balochistan, claiming significant casualties and seizing weapons. Operations include ambushes, checkpoint setups, and heavy weapon assaults, meant to assert BLF presence and monitor Pakistani forces, according to their spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:27 IST
Balochistan Liberation Front Escalates Operations Against Pakistani Forces
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

In a significant escalation, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a coordinated series of assaults across Balochistan aimed at Pakistani military targets, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). The group's operations included setting up armed checkpoints and launching ambushes targeting military convoys.

According to a statement released by BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, fighters established a checkpoint on the main highway in Koh Dagar, Mand, on September 11, 2026, where vehicles were scrutinized to monitor Pakistani military movements. On September 10, a notable ambush in the Tatgar area of Yakmach led to the deaths of six military personnel, according to the BLF, with a subsequent pursuit operation by Pakistani forces being stymied by resistance.

The group further asserted attacks on military camps in Dil Kik, Zamuran, and Rodbun, deploying heavy weapons to inflict casualties, the TBP reported. Additionally, the group launched an assault on September 1 in Dasht. These operations, the BLF claims, serve to fortify their presence in the region and challenge the operations of Pakistani forces.

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