Hong Kong Unveils Ambitious Five-Year Growth Plan

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, introduced the city's inaugural five-year plan on Wednesday, targeting improvements in citizen welfare and affirming its global financial hub status. The comprehensive strategy emerged after two months of extensive consultations with lawmakers and residents, addressing sectors from the economy and jobs to education and healthcare.

Aiming to improve upward mobility, Lee unveiled measures to enhance home ownership opportunities in a market constrained by limited land supply. Plans include accelerating the development of the Northern Metropolis near the Chinese border to create a new economic engine and facilitate added job and housing opportunities.

Alongside these initiatives, Lee outlined strategic policies to boost financial, maritime, and trade sectors while integrating with China's Greater Bay Area. Notably, Hong Kong will launch its first central clearing and settlement system for gold by 2027 and start central bank digital currency settlements by the year's end.