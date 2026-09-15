CoinEx to Close Amid Unyielding Crypto Market Challenges

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange CoinEx announced its closure due to persistent crypto market downturns and increasing compliance costs. Services will cease by September 15, with withdrawals available until December 22. Founder Haipo Yang cited security and compliance challenges as key factors. The closure follows complications from U.S. sanctions related to Iranian exchange ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:38 IST
CoinEx to Close Amid Unyielding Crypto Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CoinEx, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong, has revealed plans to close its doors, citing enduring difficulties in the crypto market and escalating regulatory and security costs as the reason behind this decision.

Starting September 15, CoinEx will gradually wind down its services, allowing withdrawals to continue until December 22. The exchange has grappled with low trading volumes and intensified regulatory measures, which have surpassed viable limits.

Founder Haipo Yang acknowledged the significant challenges, stating that CoinEx struggled to secure a dominant position in the industry. The situation worsened amid U.S. sanctions in June, impacting trading relations with Iranian exchanges. CoinEx ensures customers their assets remain fully backed and withdrawable.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026