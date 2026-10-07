Adviser to IRGC says 'illegal routes' in Strait of Hormuz to soon be blocked, Fars news reports
Transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz deemed illegal by Iran will soon be closed, an adviser to the Revolutionary Guards' Commander told semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday.
Mohammadreza Naqdi said these few routes had been created by blasting and damaging some of the rocky passages in the strategic waterway and were used by small boats smuggling oil, challenging the dominant narrative that Gulf oil flows through the strait are regaining pre-war levels.