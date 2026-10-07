Adviser to IRGC says 'illegal routes' in Strait of Hormuz to soon be blocked, Fars news reports

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 16:26 IST
Adviser to IRGC says 'illegal routes' in Strait of Hormuz to soon be blocked, Fars news reports

​Transit ​routes in ‌the Strait ​of Hormuz deemed illegal ‌by Iran will soon be closed, an adviser to the ‌Revolutionary Guards' Commander told ‌semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday.

Mohammadreza Naqdi said these ⁠few ​routes ⁠had been created by blasting and ⁠damaging some of the rocky ​passages in the strategic waterway ⁠and were used by ⁠small ​boats smuggling oil, challenging the dominant narrative ⁠that Gulf oil flows through the ⁠strait ⁠are regaining pre-war levels.

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