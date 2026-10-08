Motor racing-Singapore Grand Prix entertainment may be curbed if haze worsens, FIA says

Haze blanketing Singapore could lead to restrictions on entertainment and other outdoor activities at this weekend's Grand Prix but the race itself will not be affected, the motorsport's governing FIA said ‌on Thursday. Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with air quality in the "unhealthy" range a day before the race weekend and during a busy week of conferences with regional, business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders gathering inthe city-state.

Despite the pall from Indonesia's most intense fires in over a decade, ‌the haze and poor air quality are not expected to threaten track activity or Formula One night race, said an ‌FIA spokesperson. "Air quality levels are being monitored by the relevant local authorities, and appropriate contingency measures are in place," the spokesperson said.

The FIA did not give a threshold for when plans affecting entertainment and other outdoor activity would be activated. The spokesperson said they were following recommendations from local authorities and working closely with them to safeguard the ⁠health ​of F1 teams.

Singapore’s tourism board said ⁠it was monitoring pollution levels and would inform those within the circuit of the latest haze developments and make medical assistance and N95 masks accessible on-site if required. “In ⁠the event that haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, the relevant agencies will work closely with Singapore GP to assess the situation before ​making any collective decisions regarding the event,” the board said.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said rain is expected on Friday, Saturday and ⁠Sunday and would “help the haze situation”, although prevailing winds may cause the haze to continue drifting towards Singapore over the next few days. In 2019, when haze was similarly ⁠in ​the unhealthy range during the Singapore Grand Prix, organisers had first-aid help on standby and made N95 masks available to those who needed them.

F1 drivers meanwhile remain unfazed by the haze. Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas, who cycled to the Singapore Grand Prix from Malaysia after ⁠retiring from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit, said: “I don't feel like it's that extreme yet. I mean, it's not great, ⁠but I don't think there's that ⁠much you can do.”

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said he has “much bigger issues to focus on. So I haven't noticed anything while I'm outside, apart from the fact that we struggled to land because of ‌smog. The fact ‌is we're all here."