Argentina seeks tribunal order against UK oil activity near Falklands

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 18:20 IST
Argentina seeks tribunal order against UK oil activity near Falklands

​Argentina's government said on Tuesday ​it had filed a ‌request for ​provisional measures with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea seeking to halt British-authorized hydrocarbon ‌activity near the Falkland Islands.

The request aims to prevent the United Kingdom from exploiting hydrocarbon resources on the continental shelf of the Northern Falklands Basin, the government ‌added in a statement. The filing "seeks to preserve Argentina's sovereign rights over its ‌continental shelf and prevent activities authorized unilaterally and illegally by the United Kingdom," the government added.

Tensions between Argentina and the UK over the territory that is controlled by Britain but claimed ⁠by ​the South American country ⁠have escalated. Last month President Javier Milei's government presented legislation to crack down on companies drilling ⁠for oil off the Islands. The government's proposal would toughen penalties on companies and individuals ​who participate in activities linked to natural resources in the Falklands, ⁠and in Argentina's maritime spaces without authorization from Argentine authorities. The new bill, which has yet ⁠to ​be approved by Congress, aims to revamp 2011 legislation with a tougher framework.

Oil companies Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, owners of the Sea Lion offshore ⁠project north of the Falklands, have previously indicated they do not expect Argentina's actions ⁠to derail ⁠development. The British government said it would stand firm in the face of any threats and has defended the rights ‌of the ‌Falkland Islanders to self-determination.

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026