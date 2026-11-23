The dollar eased off its highest in 19 months on Monday as traders pared bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates aggressively at its meeting next month. The US dollar ‌index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.2% at 103.6, retreating further from a high last Thursday that was its strongest since April 2025, prior to the "Liberation Day" tariff announcement.

"Two weeks ago, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric pushed US yields higher and lifted ‌the USD against developed-market currencies," OCBC analysts wrote in a note. "Over the past week, however, the rates shock evolved into a ‌growth shock." The euro was up 0.3% at $1.0998, while the British pound was 0.3% firmer at $1.3125.

The dollar was 0.3% stronger against the yen at 158.95 yen, with markets in Japan closed for a holiday. After last week's stock market rout, aggressive action from the Fed to fight inflation looks to be off the table, although US stock ⁠futures ​recovered somewhat on Monday while authorities in ⁠Asia prepared to prop up share prices.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied probability of roughly 94% of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's December ⁠8-9 policy meeting, against a 6% chance of a hold, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. A larger 50-basis-point increase, given a probability of ​over 11% a week ago, is now completely priced out. "December Fed tightening expectations have eased slightly but remain firmly intact," MUFG ⁠analysts wrote in a note. They pointed to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a key inflation gauge for the Fed, due on Wednesday, as a near-term catalyst.

Elsewhere, ⁠the ​New Zealand dollar fluctuated between gains and losses, last broadly steady at $0.5473 after falling for nine consecutive days and reaching its weakest since March 2009, during the global financial crisis. "Most of the weakness in the kiwi this year does seem to reflect the adverse ⁠shift in rate differentials, but the latest leg down looks like more of a traditional 'risk-off' move based on the developments in the stock ⁠market," said Thomas Mathews, head of ⁠markets for Asia Pacific at Capital Economics in Wellington.

The Australian dollar was 0.5% stronger at $0.6647, rebounding after nine consecutive days of losses. Cryptocurrencies extended a rebound from a sharp drop on Friday, with bitcoin up ‌0.9% at $61,429.84 and ‌ether 0.2% higher at $1,722.45.