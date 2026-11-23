South Korea's president unveiled a surprise cabinet reshuffle on Monday, changing three key national security posts, as he nominated a new spy chief and foreign and unification ministers amid calls to better manage the alliance with ‌Washington. Lee Jae Myung nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), lining her up to be the country's first female spy chief.

He named a career diplomat and current deputy national security adviser, Lim Woong-soon, to be the new foreign minister and former member of parliament Hong Ik-pyo as ‌unification minister to lead Seoul's ties with North Korea. If appointed, the three will be tasked with shepherding Seoul's alliance with its main security ally, the US, ‌and improving ties with nuclear-armed North Korea, as tension simmers between the neighbours.

"Lee seems to be trying to make a breakthrough in relations with the United States through the reshuffle," said former defence ministry official Song Seong-jong. It made sense to try and change the approach, given strains in ties with the US, added Song, now a professor at Daejeon University.

INTELLIGENCE SHARING, WHITE HOUSE ACCESS Key instances of the ⁠strains are ​Washington's suspension of some sharing of sensitive ⁠intelligence and its limitations on access to senior White House officials.

Hong's predecessor, Chung Dong-young, drew particular fire in April after media said Washington was unhappy about his disclosure of a previously unconfirmed North Korean ⁠nuclear site. Washington subsequently stopped sharing some intelligence about North Korea with Seoul, media said.

The US embassy in Seoul declined to comment. Lim, the foreign minister nominee, is considered a US specialist, having ​worked in a series of posts at the embassy in Washington. He was also involved in negotiations to end North Korea's nuclear weapons programme ⁠in the early 2010s.

David Satterwhite, a lecturer in Asian studies at Japan's Temple University, said he views the three appointments as a "thoughtful choice and genuine effort at improvement rather than a balancing of ⁠factions ​or public-opinion policy." "(Lim's) understanding of the US will help, as will his demeanor of level-headed, thoughtful diplomacy," he said.

NOMINEES MOSTLY WORKED CLOSELY WITH PRESIDENT The nominees have mostly worked closely with Lee, said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam University.

"They are the people who can faithfully carry out the president's direction," ⁠Lim said. "Lee seems to want to lead foreign and security policy and shape decisions himself, so the cabinet may see less discord." Cabinet and spy chief nominees ⁠are required to go through parliamentary nomination hearings ⁠but do not face votes in order to be confirmed.

Seoul's fundamental policy lines on the US and the North will remain unchanged, said Lim Kwang-hyun, chief of staff at the presidential Blue House. Lee, who took office in June last year, ‌also nominated new culture and ‌safety ministers on Monday.