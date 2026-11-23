India will give Nepal an economic package worth 240 billion Nepalese ‌rupees ($1.62 billion), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, after talks with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi.

Shah is in the Indian capital for a two-day visit, his first bilateral trip since coming to power in March, and in ‌the aftermath of the devastating Himalayan flood in August that killed some 1,500 people, with another 5,200 missing and presumed ‌dead. "Today, to give fresh impetus to Nepal’s reconstruction and long-term development, we are announcing a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore (240 billion) Nepalese rupees," Modi said, addressing the media after the talks, with Shah standing beside him.

"Our commitment will be to help affected families get their lives back ⁠on track, ​create new opportunities and further strengthen ⁠Nepal’s capacity to deal with future disasters,” Modi said. Shah thanked India for consistently acting as a first responder for Nepal "in times of natural ⁠disasters and difficult hours".

"I warmly welcome Indian investors to Nepal to partner in the economic prosperity of our two countries in the ​coming days," he said, and invited Modi to visit the Himalayan nation. The two countries signed agreements to boost ⁠their economic relationship and Modi and Shah jointly opened a train link connecting the two countries.

The August 26 flood, caused by a glacier collapse ⁠on Nepal's ​border with China, sent a mass of mud and rock crashing into the Trishuli river. The resulting flood washed away villages, snapped highways, bridges and power lines, and buried homes in the mud in the impoverished country that is ⁠wedged between Asian giants India and China.

Nepal and India enjoy longstanding cultural, economic and people-to-people ties with an open border ⁠allowing hundreds of thousands of ⁠Nepalis to live and work in India. New Delhi was the first to respond after the August flood, sending several plane-loads of aid and help to restore communication links that ‌were severed in ‌the mountains.

($1 = 148.6200 Nepalese rupees)