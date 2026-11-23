India and Vietnam are projected to be the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2027, with growth forecasts of 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively, while China's economic growth is expected to slow to 4.3 per cent, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings. The report, said India's expansion would be supported by strong exports, public-sector investment and household consumption, while Vietnam's growth outlook would benefit from strong exports and policy stimulus.

S&P Global Ratings said it expects India's GDP growth to remain at 7 per cent in both the current and subsequent fiscal years ending in March. The report noted that economic growth during the June and September quarters was driven by "strong goods exports, public-sector investment, and household consumption, with the latter fueled by buoyant credit growth." It further highlighted India's increasing integration into global supply chains, saying export performance had been supported by "trade diversification and India's increasing integration into global supply chains", with strength visible in electronic and engineering goods and chemicals.

Vietnam's GDP growth is projected at 7.5 per cent in 2027, compared with 9 per cent in 2026. S&P Global Ratings said it had raised its growth forecast for Indonesia and Vietnam, citing "strong project spending and investment" in Indonesia and "strong exports and policy stimulus" in Vietnam. China, however, is expected to remain a weak spot in the regional outlook, with its GDP growth forecast to moderate to 4.3 per cent in 2027 from 4.5 per cent in 2026. The report said, "But weak domestic demand in China remains the key soft spot. The housing sector is still in the doldrums, and consumption and, especially, investment remain weak."

The ratings agency attributed the expected slowdown partly to the limited likelihood of further policy stimulus, as China's 2026 growth target of 4.5 per cent is within reach. It said, "With the 2026 growth target of 4.5% now in reach, we don't think policymakers will pursue significant stimulus in the months ahead." At the regional level, Asia-Pacific economic growth is projected to ease to 4.4 per cent in 2027 from 4.8 per cent in 2026, although the agency expects growth to remain healthy despite elevated energy prices and rising global interest rates.

"We expect exports to stay strong, largely because of surging AI-related tech shipments. And domestic demand should mostly remain solid, outside of China," the report said. However, S&P Global Ratings expects technology export growth to peak in the coming quarters due to challenging base effects and a slowdown in AI infrastructure investment in the US and elsewhere. It said exports were likely to remain strong amid resilient global demand, but cautioned that "tech export growth peaking soon on challenging base effects and some slowdown of the AI build-out in the U.S. and elsewhere."

The report identified three major risks to the regional economic outlook: a significant slowdown in global AI-related spending, persistently high energy prices and a sharper increase in global interest rates. On inflation, the agency expects Asia-Pacific consumer inflation to moderate in 2027 as the impact of higher global energy prices eases. It also anticipates mostly modest further interest rate increases across the region.

However, it cautioned that "Higher-for-longer energy prices would imply higher regional inflation and interest rates", while stronger pressure from US interest rates could lead to increased capital outflows and currency depreciation across some economies. S&P Global Ratings said its overall outlook for the region remained relatively benign, but noted that policymakers and investors would remain watchful of risks arising from slower AI spending, prolonged high energy prices and higher global interest rates. (ANI)