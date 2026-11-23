European shares rose on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from ‌an AI-driven selloff that sent the market to its steepest weekly decline since late March 2025.

The STOXX 600 gained 0.3% to 627.61 points ‌by 0814 GMT, while Germany's DAX rose 0.3%, leading gains ‌among major regional indexes. The recovery comes after the STOXX 600's near 6% drop in the previous week, as sentiment towards the AI trade soured on worries over ⁠swift ​returns from massive ⁠investments in the technology and as Claude-maker Anthropic lost momentum after its US stock ⁠market debut.

The European technology index was up 1.3% on Monday, with ASML, ​ASM International and BE Semiconductor up between 2.8% and 4% each, ⁠among the biggest gainers. Mining stocks followed with a 1% rise, as gold prices rebounded ⁠from ​a 14-month low, up 3%.

Among individual stocks, Julius Baer slipped 2.8% despite reporting a 17% increase in 10-month adjusted pretax profit, ⁠with investors weighing slower net inflows as the bank continues to exit ⁠higher-risk client ⁠relationships. Abivax topped the STOXX 600 with a close to 10% jump after rejecting a short seller ‌report.