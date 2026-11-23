South Korea's president unveiled a surprise cabinet reshuffle on Monday, changing three key national security posts, as he nominated a new spy chief and foreign and unification ministers ‌amid calls to better manage the alliance with Washington. Lee Jae Myung nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), lining her up to be the country's first female spy chief.

He named a career diplomat and current deputy national security adviser, Lim Woong-soon, ‌to be the new foreign minister and former member of parliament Hong Ik-pyo as unification minister to lead Seoul's ties with North ‌Korea. If appointed, the three will be tasked with shepherding Seoul's alliance with its main security ally, the United States, and improving ties with nuclear-armed North Korea, as tension simmers between the neighbours.

"Lee seems to be trying to make a breakthrough in relations with the United States through the reshuffle," said former defence ministry official Song Seong-jong. It made sense ⁠to try ​and change the approach, given ⁠strains in ties with the US, added Song, now a professor at Daejeon University.

INTELLIGENCE SHARING, WHITE HOUSE ACCESS Key instances of the strains are Washington's suspension of some sharing of ⁠sensitive intelligence and its limitations on access to senior White House officials.

Hong's predecessor, Chung Dong-young, drew particular fire in April after media said Washington was unhappy ​about his disclosure of a previously unconfirmed North Korean nuclear site. Washington subsequently stopped sharing some intelligence about North Korea with Seoul, media said.

The ⁠US embassy in Seoul declined to comment. NOMINEES MOSTLY WORKED CLOSELY WITH PRESIDENT

The nominees have mostly worked closely with Lee, said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam ⁠University. "They ​are the people who can faithfully carry out the president's direction," Lim said. "Lee seems to want to lead foreign and security policy and shape decisions himself, so the cabinet may see less discord."

Cabinet and spy chief nominees are required to go through parliamentary nomination hearings but ⁠do not face votes in order to be confirmed. Seoul's fundamental policy lines on the US and the North will remain unchanged, said Lim ⁠Kwang-hyun, chief of staff at the presidential ⁠Blue House.

Kang was the South's first female justice minister in 2003 and 2004 under liberal ex-President Roh Moo-hyun, spearheading his drive to reform the powerful prosecution service. Lee, who took office in June last year, ‌also nominated new culture and ‌safety ministers on Monday.