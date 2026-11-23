French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed reviving a 2011 ​proposal to enshrine a framework for public ​finances in the constitution, as a ‌possible ​response to concerns in financial markets over France's fiscal trajectory. "If there is still volatility by January, thinking about a 'golden rule' of the type proposed ‌in 2011 could be an idea worth exploring," Macron said, speaking to Le Figaro.

The draft constitutional reform, endorsed by parliament in 2011 but never fully enacted, would have created binding, multi-year framework laws for public finances. Annual ‌targets would be set for public spending, revenue and the budget balance over a period of ‌at least three years, with the constitutional court empowered to strike down legislation that breached the rules.

Macron said a debate over reviving the proposal was "not illegitimate", while stressing that the government was closely watching borrowing costs and the spread between French and German ⁠bond yields. The ​move appears aimed at ⁠reassuring investors at a time when bond markets have been fretting over France's public finances. France's public debt stands at around ⁠119% of GDP, while uncertainty surrounds the 2027 budget ahead of a presidential race to succeed Macron.

The 2011 proposal ​was endorsed by both houses of parliament. To become part of the constitution it would require ⁠further approval, either by a referendum or by a three-fifths majority of lawmakers meeting in a joint session of parliament, known ⁠as Congress. Several ​political forces have already voiced support for the principle, including Macron's allies, the mainstream right and the far-right National Rally (RN).

RN leader Marine Le Pen, a presidential frontrunner, said on Sunday that her party ⁠had itself called for such a measure and would be inclined to back it, although she suggested the ⁠2011 text was not ⁠as strong as a version favoured by her party. The support of the RN could prove decisive, as parties on the left have criticised the proposal ‌as an excessive ‌constraint on future governments' economic policy choices.