One killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Perm region, governor says
The governor of Russia's Perm region said on Monday that several industrial facilities had been damaged in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack that killed one person and injured two.
In statements on the Telegram messenger app, Governor Dmitry Makhonin did not name the facilities struck in the Ural mountain province, which is around 1,700 km (1,050 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory. The region hosts an oil refinery which has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones.