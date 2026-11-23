‌The governor ​of Russia's Perm region said ‌on Monday that several industrial facilities had been damaged in ‌an overnight Ukrainian drone ‌attack that killed one person and injured two.

In statements on ⁠the ​Telegram ⁠messenger app, Governor Dmitry Makhonin did ⁠not name the facilities ​struck in the Ural mountain province, ⁠which is around 1,700 ⁠km (1,050 ​miles) from Ukrainian-held territory. The region hosts an oil ⁠refinery which has been repeatedly targeted ⁠by ⁠Ukrainian drones.