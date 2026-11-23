Indonesia confirmed on Monday the deaths of 24 ​people in a fire that tore through ‌a ​factory at the weekend, as rescuers braved unstable structures in the burned wreckage in the search for about 30 people still missing.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the ‌fire, which broke out on Saturday evening in one building of the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Cikande in Banten province, about an hour's drive from the capital Jakarta. Said Iqbal, a presidential adviser on labour issues, told reporters 24 people had died.

Preliminary reports ‌indicated the fire may have been caused by an air-conditioner short circuit, Said added. Yassierli, Indonesia's manpower minister, said authorities were ‌investigating the factory's safety protocols.

The factory is owned by United Family Food, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm employs about 5,000 people overall and is a major supplier of consumer goods to the domestic market, with four overseas offices. Its products include Milkita, a popular confectionery ⁠brand, and ​Lemonilo, an instant noodle variety, according ⁠to its website.

FAMILIES WAITING ANXIOUSLY The factory's CEO Steven Erwin Wijaya has said about 300 people were present at the factory complex for Saturday's shift.

Relatives of about ⁠30 workers waited anxiously on Monday at a police-run hospital, with DNA sampling underway to help identify victims. Fitri, a relative of one deceased ​worker Yani Maryani, brought Yani's son to the hospital to get his DNA tested, adding the quarters from which she ⁠worked were an enclosed space.

"It was enclosed, with tens of people inside who couldn't get out and we don't know what could've happened inside because we ⁠weren't ​allowed in," Fitri said. The search continued on Monday with remaining hotspots and the building's increasingly unstable structure posing safety risks for rescuers, according to Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.

He told reporters 29 people were confirmed safe, ⁠five of whom were hospitalised. Rescuers had so far taken away 24 body bags containing body parts but authorities on the ⁠ground could not immediately confirm the ⁠death toll, he said. The intensity of the fire meant recovered victims were unidentifiable via visual inspection, with efforts ongoing to collect DNA samples from relatives, a process that could take weeks, police ‌official Wahyu Hidayati ‌said.