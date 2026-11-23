Working on "Blade Runner 2099," the latest expansion of ​the science-fiction franchise launched by Ridley Scott, Michelle Yeoh ​found herself worrying about co-star Hunter Schafer ‌during the ​show's demanding action sequences.

Yeoh even borrowed a baby helmet from her sister after noticing Schafer's tendency to hurl herself into stunts. "My sister had a baby at about one ‌and a half, almost two, and that's the time when they are learning to walk around or run around and always fall and bump their heads," Yeoh told Reuters.

"And she bought him a baby helmet, and I thought it was so cute. And I ‌said, 'I need that. I need that for Hunter,'" Yeoh said, adding that Schafer frequently landed on her head during action ‌scenes. "She just throws herself at it at full speed, full energy," said Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her leading role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

A veteran of action films, Yeoh said she was determined to mentor Schafer on "Blade Runner 2099," which begins streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. The series ⁠follows Cora, ​played by Schafer, a ⁠fugitive who assumes the identity of a Blade Runner, an elite officer tasked with hunting rogue replicants, synthetic humans that have broken the law.

She teams up ⁠with Olwen, played by Yeoh, a replicant Blade Runner with only days left to live, to track a runaway hiding a secret that could ​destabilize a fragile city. Producer Andrew Kosove, co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment, which owns the license for the franchise, said ⁠Scott has remained closely involved in expanding the story after his original "Blade Runner" became a cult classic.

"The first thing Ridley said to us is that 'Blade ⁠Runner' was ​never intended to be a one-off film, and he always had ideas for the world," Kosove told Reuters. After producing the 2017 sequel "Blade Runner 2049," directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, Alcon turned to showrunner ⁠Silka Luisa for a new chapter set fifty years later, with replicants now in charge of humans.

Luisa said the decision to ⁠focus on two female leads reflected ⁠her own writing instincts. "I grew up in a family with really strong women. That is my comfort zone in terms of the characters I write, and obviously taking on something ‌like 'Blade Runner' has ‌a huge amount of responsibility," she said.