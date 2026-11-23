For Democrats, ​winning Texas took three decades. Now they want to move fast on their campaign promises, and are daring Republicans to stand in their ​way.

Texas Democrats swept every statewide office in the November 3 midterm elections, their first such wins ‌since 1994, ​and took the state House for the first time in more than 20 years. Republicans kept the Senate. As Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa prepares to take office in January, her allies are warning Republicans not to block her populist economic agenda.

“They can do whatever they want,” said state Democratic Senator Roland Gutierrez, who filed a bill this month to use an emergency fund to send $1,500 to every Texas household, a key Hinojosa campaign pledge. “But they proceed at their own peril.” Even before ‌their new majority takes effect, Democratic lawmakers have introduced over 1,000 bills, including legislation that would repeal a private school voucher program, expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage and end tax breaks for data centers.

The populist promises that helped carry the party to widespread victories in this bastion of American conservatism, however, are the ones most likely to stall in the Republican-controlled Senate, analysts said. And Hinojosa, who has so far appealed for bipartisanship, must also balance the demands of her party’s energized progressive wing. Democratic lawmakers, strategists and grassroots organizers told Reuters they see their mandate from voters as real but conditional, and they plan to turn any Republican obstruction into a campaign issue ‌in the 2028 presidential race.

The stakes reach well beyond the capital of Austin. No Republican has won the White House without Texas since Richard Nixon in 1968. ‘POLITICAL SUICIDE’

In an election defined by affordability concerns, Hinojosa campaigned on a “high-cost emergency” -- pledging to suspend the state’s 20-cent gas tax, freeze electricity rates ‌and send $1,500 to every household from Texas’ rainy-day fund. Her campaign put the total cost near $17 billion. “Her most visible affordability promises are among the hardest to deliver,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political scientist.

Hinojosa's office did not respond to requests for comment for this story. Tapping the emergency fund for anything but a budget shortfall requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber, according to the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, and would require significant Republican support. Republican state Representative Brooks Landgraf said this week he doubted the plan could clear that bar.

Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who advised Hinojosa, US Senator-elect James Talarico and several winning House candidates, sees it differently. He thinks blocking the checks “would be political suicide.” Republicans “give tax breaks to … Elon Musk, but they wouldn’t give you $1,500,” Rocha added. “The ad writes ⁠itself.”

Gutierrez has been ​approaching Republican senators about a kind of coalition government to keep bills moving. But ⁠he said it’s too early to tell how combative the coming session will be. “One or two Republican holdouts in the state Senate could absolutely make the difference,” said Allison Campolo, who chairs the Democratic Party in Tarrant County, a Fort Worth-area battleground. “If we don’t do a good job messaging and informing people, then that’s on us too.”

The likeliest bipartisan deal is on schools. Many Democrats want ⁠to repeal the $1 billion voucher program passed last year, which provided taxpayer dollars to some Texas families to send their children to private schools. Republican Senator Paul Bettencourt, who led the voucher push, has said lawmakers should review the program to see “what’s working well and what’s not.”

Hinojosa has said revamping vouchers was “a negotiation"; most observers expect her to bargain the ​program down rather than killing it. But not every Democrat is in a bargaining mood.

“I’m not for vouchers, and I hope to see their end this session,” Gutierrez said. Kendall Scudder, the progressive Texas Democratic Party chairman widely credited with rebuilding the party, called public education “the hill to die ⁠on.”

“If you want to govern like a Texas Democrat, it means you need to take on whatever billionaire, whatever banker, whatever bootlicking bastard you have to to make sure the little guy gets a seat at the table,” he said. ‘DON’T GO BACK’

Hinojosa, for her part, has projected moderation. She has appointed Republicans to her transition team, stressed that she has no interest in fighting culture wars and expressed her ⁠intention ​to work across the aisle on a range of issues.

“Clean government should not be a partisan issue,” Hinojosa told the Texas Tribune this week. “It should be something that we all want.” Democratic presumptive House Speaker Senfronia Thompson has made similar overtures.

The House “functions best when the two parties work together,” she told Reuters in a statement. “Voters expect us to deliver on affordability issues, health care, and strengthening public education, and that’s what we will do.” These appeals to centrism have generated wariness among some progressives and grassroots activists who helped power Democrats to victory.

Texans “didn’t show up and vote because they wanted someone to be Republican light,” Scudder said. Not everything will ⁠require Republican buy-in. With the power to name thousands of new appointees to state boards and commissions, said Cal Jillson, a political scientist at Southern Methodist University, Hinojosa can reshape the state bureaucracy.

About half of Texas judges reach the bench by governor’s appointment, he added, putting an ideological shift of the judiciary ⁠within reach. Hinojosa has also vowed to revoke several of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders, including ⁠ones steering state land toward the federal detention of migrants and freezing the hiring of skilled foreign workers at state agencies and universities.

When it comes to Republicans, who held unified political control for so long, “I think they’ve forgotten how many levers of power the governor has,” Jillson said. Democratic organizers and strategists are already warning against complacency – and testing out talking points for 2028.

“It’s about a ‘don’t go back’ kind of message,” said Campolo, the organizer in Tarrant County. “Just because ‌we won this time doesn’t mean we win every time." That ‌was echoed by Rocha, who said Latino voters swung back to Democrats because of anger at Republicans, not out of loyalty.

“This is an opportunity,” he said, “it’s ​not a destiny.”