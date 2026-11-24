Carrying passengers from Ayodhya on its inaugural journey, the Sarayu-Kamala Express rail service arrived at Janakpur Dham in Nepal on Tuesday to a warm welcome. The Ayodhya-Janakpur railway service had been jointly flagged off on Monday by Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah and his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Shah's two-day State Visit to New Delhi.

Designed to boost spiritual travel and deepen bilateral bonds between the two neighbours, the new initiative follows earlier clearance from Indian Railways for a weekly train service linking Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Through this service, a vital rail link now connects two destinations deeply rooted in the Ramayana heritage: Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, and Ayodhya, venerated as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

As shared by the Embassy of India in Nepal in a social media post, Nepal's Minister for Labour, Youth and Employment Ramjee Yadav and Madhesh Province Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, accompanied by India's Charge d'Affaires in Nepal and senior Nepali officials, including representatives of Nepal Railway Company Limited, welcomed the passengers aboard the inaugural journey. To commemorate the train's maiden run, a separate programme was also held at the Janakpur Dham station complex.

Addressing the gathering, speakers lauded the initiative, underscoring how it would ease pilgrimage travel, encourage religious tourism and reinforce cultural and human connections across the border. Given Janakpur Dham's stature as a prominent spiritual hub in Nepal, the train's arrival is poised to streamline transit for devotees while fostering stronger grassroots exchanges between India and Nepal.

As per India's Ministry of Railways, the weekly operation spans roughly 604 kilometres between Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt., traversing major towns and urban centres across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations," the ministry stated.

The ministry further noted that the train will run once every week, departing from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and returning from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays. (ANI)