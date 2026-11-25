​Long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical" and it was dependent on securing financing to meet short-term ‌liquidity needs and continue its operations.

Hit by soaring fuel costs, Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July and has said it was in talks with airlines about ‌leasing some Boeing 787 aircraft. Shares in Norse plummeted after the announcement, dropping more than 53% ‌in early Oslo trading to a new all-time low. The airline has wiped out 96% of its market value this year alone.

The Norwegian company is now in talks to secure short-term financing, it said in a ⁠statement. "However, there ​can be no ⁠assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution," Norse said.

The carrier, which does not hedge its jet ⁠fuel needs, has cut capacity as costs skyrocketed after the Iran war started. Many other airlines are faced ​with the same problem, filing for bankruptcies or initiating restructuring proceedings to survive. Norse's plight ⁠reflects wider strain on Europe's financially weaker carriers. Analysts have warned that smaller airlines could struggle to generate enough cash ⁠in ​the peak summer season to get through the winter, with some predicting trouble as early as February, when carriers traditionally run short of funds.

Norse signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance ⁠and insurance (ACMI) deal with Pakistan International Airlines in October to lease two of its Boeing 787-9 ⁠Dreamliner jets. While the company ⁠has held potential takeover talks, it said the board and the management had "diligently considered other available options, including ACMI contracts".