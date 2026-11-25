AICC co-in-charge for UP Abhishek Dutt on Wednesday said senior leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were in regular contact and holding discussions over their alliance, expressing confidence that the two parties would work together to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Dutt said the discussions between the leadership of the two parties were continuing and asserted that the alliance would jointly contest the upcoming elections.

“Our senior leaders are in regular contact with the senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party. They are in discussions with each other,” Dutt told ANI. Expressing confidence in the alliance, he added, “By working together, we will win the election and defeat the BJP.”

Targeting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Dutt alleged that different sections of society, including farmers, youth, women and members of the weaving community, were unhappy with its governance. Dutt also referred to the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir, claiming that people who had contributed donations towards its construction were distressed over the state government's alleged failure to take significant action against those primarily responsible for certain crimes.

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had not taken significant action against the primary culprits, adding that this had contributed to public anger against the ruling party. Claiming that dissatisfaction with the BJP would reflect in the next Assembly elections, Dutt said, “There is deep-seated hatred and anger among the people against the Bharatiya Janata Party—a sentiment that will certainly manifest in the 2027 elections.”

He expressed confidence in the Congress-SP alliance's prospects and said, “I am fully confident that in 2027, the BJP will be wiped out of UP.” Earlier today, Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions.

Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement after alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any particular constituency. "We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI. (ANI)