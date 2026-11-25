An Iranian delegation led by Director General for Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation Alireza Tootonchian met Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) Thelma John David in New Delhi on Wednesday, with both sides exchanging views on multilateral cooperation under the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) framework. The meeting comes ahead of the 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting, scheduled to be held in the national capital on November 27, bringing together Foreign Ministers of member states to discuss regional cooperation and strategic priorities in the Indian Ocean Region.

In a post on X, the Embassy of Iran in India said, “H.E. Mr. Alireza Tootonchian, Honorable Director General for Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation, and H.E. Mr. Abolfazl Azizi Panah, Honorable Deputy Director General, met with H.E. Ms. Thelma John David, Honorable Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on multilateral cooperation within the framework of IORA.” The engagement comes as New Delhi hosts the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting from November 25 to 26, followed by the Council of Ministers meeting on November 27.

The Council of Ministers is the highest decision-making body of IORA and comprises Foreign Ministers of its member states. It provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, formulates policies, reviews progress in regional cooperation and identifies new areas of collaboration. The Committee of Senior Officials, the association's second-highest decision-making body, comprises senior government officials from member states. It reviews the implementation of decisions taken by the Council of Ministers, considers recommendations from IORA's institutional mechanisms and coordinates the association's work programmes.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) and IORA held their first-ever high-level roundtable on maritime security in New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from countries across the Indian Ocean region to discuss ways to strengthen maritime domain awareness, combat piracy and trafficking, and enhance cooperation to safeguard critical sea lanes. The roundtable was organised by the European Union with the support of its project 'Enhancing the EU's Security Cooperation in and with Asia and the Indo-Pacific' (ESIWA+) and in coordination with the Delegation of the European Union to India.

Addressing the gathering, EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said the bloc was committed to strengthening security and defence cooperation with regional partners and promoting information-sharing to address maritime challenges. “The message from the EU is clear: as set out in the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy and in the Strategic Compass, we are committed to strengthening security and defence cooperation with partners in the region. Both the EU and IORA have identified maritime security as a priority. We are committed to promoting regional cooperation and information sharing to address challenges at sea, in particular maritime crime,” Paquet said.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean for international trade, noting that maritime insecurity could affect global supply chains and the economic development of countries in the region. The discussions brought together representatives from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners, including India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia.

Participants discussed ways to improve maritime domain awareness, strengthen policy dialogue and expand practical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives through EU-funded projects, including EUCRIMARIO, EnMAR+ and ESIWA+. The roundtable also provided an opportunity to exchange updates on the European Union Naval Force's Operation ATALANTA, which contributes to maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean and the Red Sea by deterring piracy, protecting vulnerable vessels and monitoring illicit maritime activities.

India assumed the chair of IORA from Sri Lanka in November 2025 for the 2025-2027 term under the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". (ANI)