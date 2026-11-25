A Russian attack on ​Ukraine's power sector overnight damaged energy and ​gas infrastructure and caused electricity outages in ‌five ​regions, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Russian strikes halted power generation at a DTEK thermal plant and badly damaged its equipment, the company said, ‌without disclosing its location. The attacks also caused a large fire at a Naftogaz gas production site in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, stopping its operations. With cold winter weather setting in across the country, ‌the latest round of strikes increased the pressure on Ukraine's already struggling energy system.

Deputy Energy Minister ‌Artem Nekrasov said the attacks also cut external power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for the 17th time this year. Zaporizhzhia governor Mykhailo Semikin said a morning attack on the region's main city hit a residential building and injured six people, ⁠including ​two children. A strike ⁠on a residential building on Tuesday had injured at least 50.

"The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, where all attention ⁠is now," Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said on Telegram. KYIV REGION AND ODESA HIT

Koretskyi said one person was killed ​in the Kyiv region and that Russian forces also struck logistics routes in the south ⁠of Ukraine, damaging civilian sites and residential buildings. Volodymyr Vovkotrub, the acting mayor of the city of Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv, said ⁠the ​facilities of Epicentr, a large household goods retailer, and Nova Poshta, Ukraine's top private courier, were damaged.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said a massive Russian drone attack damaged civilian and energy infrastructure ⁠in Odesa and its suburbs. A residential complex was hit in the city, and two women were wounded ⁠by shrapnel. A logistics ⁠company and a paper products factory were damaged in the suburbs.

DTEK said parts of two Odesa districts were left without power, and some critical infrastructure ‌was working ‌with interruptions.